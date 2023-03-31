PORT CHARLOTTE — A woman was arrested Friday after a stabbing in the 23000 block of Altman Avenue in Port Charlotte.
Michele Miragliotta was arrested early Friday and charged with domestic aggravated assault, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Skip Conroy said Friday afternoon.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Todd Dunn confirmed a stabbing victim had been flown from the scene to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Lee County. Dunn did not know details on the victim’s identity nor gender.
The scene is in a neighborhood near Kingsway Elementary School off Quasar Boulevard. Major Crimes with Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office remained at the location much of Friday.
“This is a domestic related incident with no danger to the general public...this is an extremely active investigation,” it stated.
The victim is a man, who neighbors said was her husband or partner.
Conroy said the victim’s name is being withheld. He suffered a single stab wound to the abdomen. His condition was not disclosed.
Some of Miragliotta’s neighbors said she had been acting “erratically” over the last couple of days.
Raymond Hendricks said the couple moved from the Palm Beach area about five years ago. Over the last two days she exhibited “strange behavior,” he said.
“The police have at their home many times,” Hendricks said.
Booking information for Miragliotta was not immediately available.
