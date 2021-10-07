Police lights

SOUTH GULF COVE - A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night on a sparsely populated street near South Gulf Cove. 

A 59-year-old Port Charlotte woman died. She'd been driving the motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dimstead Street and Agate Street midway between South Gulf Cove and Rotonda West.

The FHP report does not list her name. It states she was southbound on Dimstead Street and approaching Agate Street.

"(It) veered off the roadway right and overturned," the report states, causing the woman to be thrown from the vehicle. 

The report states she was not wearing a helmet.

The woman was transported to Englewood Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the report states.  

