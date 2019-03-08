A Port Charlotte woman allegedly dragged a deputy along with her vehicle as she attempted to flee from a traffic stop Thursday morning, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Melissa King, 41, allegedly sped away from a deputy when he attempted to make contact on Como Street. He followed and conducted a traffic stop for several traffic violations, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
King agrued and refused to cooperate with the deputy, the report shows. When her passenger turned the car off, she began yelling at him as well.
As she made an attempt to restart the vehicle, the deputy opened her door and tried to stop her, but she started the vehicle and sped forward, dragging the deputy about 10 feet before he could break free, the press release states.
The deputy pursued the vehicle with back-up units quickly arriving. King was reportedly involved in a minor crash with another vehicle at Toledo Blade and Tamiami Trail, at which time the passenger in the vehicle got out and made contact with deputies.
King, however, continued to flee, turning on Veterans Boulevard and eventually making it to Kings Highway, where she turned onto Suncoast Boulevard and Tangelo Avenue, according to the press release. As she reached a dead end, she drove the vehicle into a private yard and struck the edge of a pole barn, getting her car stuck in loose dirt.
As deputies surrounded her, she reportedly continued to resist, swinging punches at deputies and the patrol canine who arrived to help.
Deputies were able to handcuff her and take her to a local hospital for medical clearance prior to booking her into the Charlotte County Jail.
King is charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence, driving on a revoked license, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending from the Florida High Patrol, which is investigating the hit-and-run crash.
