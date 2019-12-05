The lawsuit filed against the city of Punta Gorda regarding its ordinance banning recording in government buildings has been dropped by YouTube personality Andrew Sheets.
Sheets, who runs the Charlotte County Copwatch Youtube and Facebook accounts, claimed the ordinance violated his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.
The city code bans all audio and video recording unless the recording is of a publicly-noticed public meeting, if the recording is of law enforcement activities, or if the actual consent of everyone present has been obtained.
Sheets was trespassed from the Punta Gorda City Hall and the City Hall Annex on Dec. 20, 2018 after requesting a copy of the ordinance while recording city employees. After leaving City Hall, he went to the police station to ask to speak with the police chief. He was then issued a trespass warning and directed not to return to City Hall or City Hall Annex for one year, according to the suit.
The lawsuit, filed by Jacksonville-based attorney Andrew Bonderud, stated the ordinance "is unconstitutional on its face and as applied to (Sheets), because it impermissibly infringes on (his) clearly established right 'to gather information what public officials do on public property, and specifically, (his) right to record matters of public interest' as protected by the First Amendment."
Recording government officials engaged in public duties "is a form of speech through which private individuals... may gather and disseminate information of public concern," according to the suit.
The lawsuit also argued the ordinance violated his Fourteen Amendment rights, because there was no way for him to challenge it. Police reportedly told him he had no right to appeal the trespass.
On Nov. 23, a judge denied Sheets' motion for a preliminary injunction, stating the ordinance "does not penalize unconsented recording."
"Instead, it penalizes the subsequent refusals to stop recording without consent or leave the City Hall because they disrupt the purpose of the forum," the court stated.
On Nov. 26, Bonderud filed a notice of voluntary dismissal. He could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Melissa Reichert, spokesperson for the city of Punta Gorda, acknowledged Thursday the case had been dismissed but can be refiled.
Sheets said he was looking for another lawyer to refile the suit.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.