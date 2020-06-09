New coronavirus cases fall somewhere between steady and a slight decline in Charlotte County, Health Chief Joe Pepe told commissioners at their weekly pandemic update.
The pandemic has also slowed youth sports in the county, but commissioners urged the Parks Chief Tommy Scott to speed that up for a large baseball tournament this weekend.
On pandemic funding, commissioners learned there is still no commitment from Gov. Ron DeSantis to release millions of dollars of federal emergency aid to 55 counties with populations under 500,000.
For the infection by coronavirus, the county continues to see about 4-7 cases a day, the same as last week, Pepe said. This comes, however, with a vast increase in testing compared to the beginning of the pandemic, when most sick people were turned away for testing. That means that the ratio of positive to negative tests has dropped to just 2.3% percent, well below the 10% threshold the state Department of Health says to watch out for.
Although the state and county have lifted many movement restrictions, mobility of citizens remains low by choice, Pepe said. This helps contain the spread of the virus. Technology companies including Google have been releasing reports by country, state and even county. Google uses anonymous cell phone data that show, for Charlotte County for example, that travel to retail, work and recreation is still 25% below normal rates.
Infection rates will not drop faster until there is a big change, such as a vaccine, Pepe said.
Youth baseball tournament
For sports during a pandemic, commissioners asked Scott how a major tournament, Charlotte Crown, announced it needed four facilities a week ahead of the tournament. Scott said the parks operations have not opened the fields to tournaments, but they are working to accommodate the Crown tournament. They have found three county fields, but also need the Charlotte Sports Park to help out. It is run by the Tampa Bay Rays, which Scott said he has asked for assistance.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said the tournament will bring in badly needed tourism dollars in hotels and other businesses. The dozens of teams come from throughout south Florida, from Miami to Tampa to Sanford.
County pools
Also in athletics, the county will open up all swimming lanes for lap swimmers, Scott said. Last week, which was the first week open since the pandemic started, the county only opened every other lane in its two lap swimming pools. Swimmers must reserve a lane a day ahead. The county may increase slots in the water aerobics classes also, Scott said.
Helping the unemployed
To help suddenly unemployed citizens, the county has been hoping for a piece of the federal coronavirus funding act. The money was authorized, but only counties with populations over 500,000 got theirs, such as Lee County. Smaller counties have been waiting for DeSantis to release their money, but DeSantis has not done it, despite letters from legislators and commissioners.
If the state tries to use the money for something else, the federal government will make the state pay it back, Commissioner Christopher Constance said.
The county’s Legislative Manager Cameron Pennant said the governor may hold out until July 1, when he has to decide on the state budget.
