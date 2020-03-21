Coronavirus help: 'Utilizing our resources together,' apply thru COAD website

PORT CHARLOTTE — There are many area organizations providing help to those seeking aid during the coronavirus pandemic.
And these organizations are working together to provide an easy way to apply for assistance.
The Charlotte Community Foundation held a conference call Friday and various nonprofits, churches and businesses participated. The goal was to share information and work together as a team to setup a central location for residents seeking help.
A new website launched Friday allows Charlotte County residents to be prescreened to apply for assistance.
Ashley Maher, executive director for the Charlotte Community Foundation, said Community Organizations Active in a Disaster, or COAD, helps residents during times of hardship and disaster.
“It’s made up of several organizations that each have a mission to help in a certain way,” Maher said. “We’re really trying to make sure everyone utilizes this site so we’re not duplicating efforts.”
“I’m very proud that we created this site within 12 hours after the virus was deemed a pandemic.”
Maher added that this system and group came together immediately, and collectively, and the organizations are all navigating through best practices. As of 2 p.m. there were 231 applications submitted through the website, with thousands of additional views on the site.
“We are updating the site with additional resources and will be increasing our fundraising efforts exponentially,” Maher said.
Angela Hogan, CEO of The Gulf Coast Partnership, said the group will hold a weekly conference call to update what agency services are being offered and what are the most current needs.
“If you call us, we will get back to you,” Hogan said. “If we don’t know the answer, we will try to find it. We are hoping that all agencies will be in constant communication. We are utilizing our resources together.”
Looking ahead, leaders will also be reaching out to foundations to the north through Manatee County to get involved in the program.
Angie Matthiessen, executive director of the United Way of Charlotte County, echoed the appreciation of everyone’s effort in getting this new website created.
“This is for everyone,” Matthiessen said. “People needing help, wanting to volunteer or make a donation.”
A survey was sent out to local organizations from Hogan asking what services they provide or other ways they can help.
“The the goal is to share and expedite information as quickly as possible,” Hogan said. “We are working together through this disaster to ensure unmet needs are addressed.”
The top two areas of need right now are for food and help from loss of wages.
A representative from Harry Chapin Food Bank said they will start drive-through operations in Charlotte County as early as next week. The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition is also restructuring some of its programs and services. Homeless Coalition plans to make changes to the homeless services.
Charlotte County Human Services director Carrie Walsh understands the needs of the community will be growing in the next several weeks.
“We know the amount of requests is going to be huge,” Walsh said. “We need to create task forces and we also recognize there are more things people need beside food and rent assistance. We want to help small businesses, isolated seniors, homeless people, healthcare workers and Veterans as well as those with mental health needs. We also know we must address the technical needs of our students who are now going to be learning from home. We’ll work together and come up with a plan ... we are better together.”
The Community Organizations Active in a Disaster is a point of entry to assist residents with economic hardships due to the coronavirus and its effects on our daily lives.
The funds are available through the Charlotte County Community Foundation’s Hands Up Grant, or HUG. The program received matching funds up to $75,000 earlier this week.
Funding will be available for rent/mortgage, transportation, utilities, childcare, food and other needs once initial screening has been completed.
Starting Friday, Charlotte County residents seeking assistance will be able to call for eligibility screenings done through Charlotte County 2-1-1. Call 211 or 941-205-2161.
To apply online, visit coadfl.org/pre-screen-application/
Those wishing to donate can visit www.charlottecf.org, call 941-637-0077, or send a check payable to CCF: memo: COVID-19 HUG RESPONSE to 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda, FL, 33950.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
