The coronavirus has not scared off tourists in the area’s high season, at least prior to the announcement of Florida’s first case.
With the first reports from China in December, the virus has not caused cancellations locally at the major hotels, at least as of Friday, area Chambers of Commerce reported.
And Allegiant Travel Company, Punta Gorda Airport’s only commercial airline, has had only a handful of reservation cancellations due to the virus in all of its 27 nationwide markets, Communications Manager Hilary Grey told the Sun.
Allegiant has waived its customer change fees and is providing refunds to the few customers who are worried about the virus, she said.
Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce President John R. Wright told the Sun Monday, “We had a board meeting on Friday, and it was brought up and discussed. So far, it’s systems go. We haven’t heard of any cancellations. People are just watching and taking precautions.”
Managers and staff at Spring Hill Suites and Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel confirmed Wright’s reporting.
“I haven’t received any cancellations because of that,” said Maria Grebe, manager of the Waterfront Hotel. “We’re not sure what’s going to happen in a couple of weeks.”
Tourism taxes are way up for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020, County Tourism Director Wendie Vestfall told the Sun. Taxes from hotels, motels and short-term rentals are up almost 26 percent for October, November and December, she said.
That time period, however, predates the announcement of virus in the United States. Early news of the virus started in January with advisories against travel in China.
Charlotte County is expecting that tourism tax receipts increased in January as well, Vestfall said, because industry reports are showing this. Whether the increase for January will match the first quarter’s 26% is unclear, she said.
The county’s tourism website did not as of Monday morning offer advice on the virus, Vestfall said, as it did previously for red tide or for previous hurricanes. That may change soon, however, she said.
Stocks for the major airlines in the United States have dropped between 21% and 38% since mid-February in the wake of the viral scare in international travel, the Motley Fool reported Friday.
Trip cancellations were up 21% last week at U.S. travel agencies, Forbes reported Friday, mostly due to fears of travel to Asia.
Allegiant, however, does not leave the country, Grey said. Its stock was rebounding somewhat Monday. Company executives, including President John Redmond, were buying back Allegiant stock as the market dropped late last week.
They had sold some of their company stocks earlier in February before the so-called market correction began, according to mandatory filings.
Some aerospace analysts, however, predict that leisure carriers, such as Allegiant, could see cancellations, because such travel is optional, according to flightglobal.com.
Allegiant’s business, however, is currently looking normal, Grey said.
“We have not seen changes to regular booking patterns,” she said. “We are in constant contact with the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Transportation Safety Administration and the Department of Transportation, and to date, they have made no recommendations for domestic airlines to alter service.”
Allegiant champions the new model of low-cost travel with nonstop flights. Allegiant also does not partner with international partners, she said, “Therefore, we would not see connecting passengers who have traveled internationally.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.