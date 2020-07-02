Charlotte County is moving free coronavirus testing back to the Sports Park on State Road 776 starting July 7.
The most recent site on Cooper Street in Punta Gorda is no longer offering testing, the local public health office announced Thursday. The office did not respond to questions about the reason for the change in location.
Testing will be Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30-11 a.m.
Although appointments are not required, they speed the process. They can be made by registering at coadfl.org.
This testing is a drive-through service, so those arriving for testing should stay in their vehicles during the process. Results may take up to 7-10 business days, although the department strives for quicker turnaround.
This is viral testing, not antibody testing, which is for people who want to know if they were infected in the past. Viral testing determines whether someone is currently infected.
Other local locations for testing locally include:
Publix, 4265 US41, Port Charlotte, operated by the state Division of Emergency Management. No cost. No appointment. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. while supplies last.
CVS Pharmacy, 2400 US41, Punta Gorda. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10a.m.-4:30 p.m. No cost. Register at CVS.com
Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida, 4300 Kings Highway, #210, Port Charlotte. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call ahead.
