Coronavirus cases are going up in Charlotte County, but not so much at schools, Health Chief Joe Pepe told commissioners Tuesday.
The good news is that schools have not become a hotbed of infection spread, Pepe said, echoing the news at a national level. He credited school protocols of mask wearing and cleaning.
Local schools are reporting about two cases a day, not distinguishing between staff or students on the dashboard.
Commissioner Chris Constance told Pepe he is worried about the increase in cases.
"When I look at this for the last month, I am seeing an upward trend. There's no denying it," he said.
Still, he said at least the county's rate of fatality among positive cases has dropped from the double digit rates in the spring. The death rate among those who test positive is 5% for Charlotte County, higher than average due to the fact that the county is among the oldest in the nation.
In the past week, the state reported 10 deaths in Charlotte County. That's a death rate of 5.6 per 100,000 population — slightly higher than Sarasota County last week and well above the national average of 1.5, according to state and national data charted by local epidemiologist James Colliver.
The pediatric positivity rate of 8.5% is higher than the county's overall positivity rate of 4-5%. Students appear to be getting the virus outside of school, Pepe said, in their families or at social gatherings.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo echoed the relief about schools.
"I'm very happy....It's not the flooding of cases that we were worried about," he said.
Schools should continue to focus on precautions with older students, Pepe said. Nationally, experts have said younger children may not spread the virus as easily as adults.
Charlotte County's pediatric and adult positivity rate is much lower than some of Florida's rural interior counties, Pepe said, where he is also health director.
Later in the meeting, several people were upset by Constance, who praised schools' handling of COVID. "It's becoming normal now, and people are doing the right thing," Constance said.
Parent Jessie Bennett said, "When I heard it said, 'I'm so glad it's becoming normalized to wear masks and shields to school,' No, it's not...the students are freaking out. The students are going to the bathrooms to take breath breaks."
Resident Cynthia Compton said she cannot find work, because she will not wear a mask.
"Why are we still talking about this?" she said of masks. "We don't need stress added to our lives. I've read the end of the book. We've got a lot coming down the pike."
Demand for testing in the county has jumped recently, Pepe said. He attributed this to anxiety generated when President Donald Trump became hospitalized with the virus.
The number of new cases per week was in the 80s, jumped to the 90s and may head to the 100s, Pepe said. In fact, there were 107 cases reported in the last seven days. The highest weekly number was 292 in early August.
The median age is now at 55, Pepe said.
Hospitals are very busy but not overwhelmed, Pepe said. He credited area nursing homes with controlling the spread in their facilities and also, with developing the capacity to take care of COVID patients on site.
Pepe repeated his warning that COVID is not dangerous just for old people. Seventeen people under age 65 are currently in local hospital intensive care units with coronavirus, he said.
He pleaded with residents to keep up with mask wearing and social distancing.
"I know people are ready and frustrated and really ready for this to be over," he said.
