Charlotte County's Department of Health Director will speak live on Facebook Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the county's current status with the coronavirus pandemic.
Health Chief Joe Pepe will review the latest coronavirus and vaccine information, including local case counts, testing sites and personal protection guidance. Staff from the county's Joint Information Center will answer questions and provide links to sources of information, including the state's Department of Health COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard and Centers for Disease Control.
Listeners can submit comments on Facebook to be answered in a livestream.
The presentation will be available after the fact as well on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.