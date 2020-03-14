SARASOTA — Sarasota County officials continue monitoring the evolving situation with the coronavirus.
Calling it “fluid,” county Administrator Jonathan Lewis said Friday during a meeting with the media that “we’ll make the best decisions we can for the county at the time based on the information we have.”
As of Friday, all events at county facilities where attendance was expected to top 250 were being canceled. An updated list of canceled events is available on the county’s website, SCGov.net.
That, however, did not apply to the Sarasota County Fair off Ringling Boulevard, which was to begin Friday. The fair is run by the Sarasota County Fair Board, a separate entity from the county, that voted Friday not to hold the event.
County employees were not going to participate in it this year, anyway, Lewis said.
“We want to protect our employees and slow the spread (of the virus) to our vulnerable populations,” Lewis said. “We want to make sure we don’t overstep our bounds.”
He said he had given the fair board advice on the evolving dynamics of the pandemic.
The fair also would have gone on without coverage from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Tom Knight announced Friday afternoon that he was withdrawing the personnel assigned to it. The decision to cancel it came shortly thereafter.
With many employees nationwide being urged to work from home if possible, Lewis said he had instructed his directors to evaluate on a case-by-case basis in accordance with the county’s e-work policy whether that would be feasible for county employees.
Travel outside the county by employees has been suspended for the next 30 days.
As to county commission meetings, which can sometimes draw large crowds depending upon community interest in a topic of discussion, Lewis said those were under evaluation and a decision would be made in a week or so.
The county commission is scheduled to meet in a regular session on March 24, followed by a budget workshop the next day in the medium-size third-floor think tank. That meeting typically has a roomful of people attending.
While county buildings remain open, county staff continues to disinfect “communal and high-touch areas, including library computer stations, SCAT buses, customer service stations,” according to a county press statement.
As in other jurisdictions, Emergency Management Director Rich Collins said callers to the 911 call center complaining of illness were being questioned about their symptoms so first-responders could dress appropriately.
Collins added that the Emergency Operations Center was at Level 3, a monitoring status that could be elevated if the situation warrants. No local state of emergency has been declared for the county.
Collins is in daily contact with the state, neighboring counties and the cities so there is a coordinated response.
“Everybody in our community has a role to play,” Lewis said, “even if it’s just following the recommendations on personal hygiene.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.