A corporal at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was recently demoted after using foul language over a special radio channel.
In response to a lieutenant going out of service on a main radio channel, Cpl. Jorg Doppelbauer allegedly replied, “Yea(h)... we don’t give a shit.”
A dispatch operator heard the transmission and notified a supervisor, who obtained a copy of the recording and forwarded it to the corporal’s supervisor.
The incident was later investigated by the Internal Affairs Unit as a violation of agency policies, including “Conduct Unbecoming” and the Radio Transmission policy, which states agency members “will avoid the use of sarcasm, impertinent remarks, or other improper radio transmissions.”
According to the investigation, Doppelbauer initially denied saying the comment and told a supervisor maybe someone else keyed their radio when he was talking, but he later acknowledged he was trying to make a joke because he did not think the channel was monitored.
He said it had been a busy, stressful, long night and he wanted to “lighten the mood.”
Other deputies who heard the comment stated they took it as a joke, according to the investigation.
However, the investigation concluded, “The comment was directed toward another member of the agency, contained profanity, and was overheard by several Dispatch and Law Enforcement members. Some of these members were subordinates to Cpl. Doppelbauer and also new members of the Agency. These actions were not in line with the Mission Statement, Core Values, or Vision of the Sheriff’s Office and reflect negatively upon Cpl. Doppelbauer.”
Doppelbauer apologized to the sheriff, the agency and the citizens for his actions, acknowledging they were inappropriate and should not have been done in front of subordinates or other members of the agency.
In addition to a reduction in rank to deputy first class, Doppelbauer faces one year of disciplinary probation and is required to complete remedial training related to integrity and professionalism and make presentation to command staff on “Proper Communication and Professionalism.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.