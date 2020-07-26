A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office corporal recently rescued three struggling swimmers near Gasparilla Pass.
Last Friday, the agency reported in a blog post that the group of boaters had reached out to express their gratitude. The group was enjoying a sandbar when Jon Mathews was pulled toward the Gulf by the strong outgoing tide. He quickly became exhausted and ingested a large amount of saltwater, the agency said.
Michael Herzberg, along with his son, jumped into action, attempting to rescue Mathews, but both were quickly overpowered by the current. The boat driver attempted to maneuver the vessel into a position to deploy personal flotation devices but couldn’t contend with the strong winds and rough waters.
Cpl. Brad Stender, of the CCSO Marine Unit, spotted the three swimmers from the south and quickly maneuvered his patrol vessel into position to rescue all three victims, while simultaneously warding off an approaching yacht.
He used the dive door to get all victims onboard and assessed whether medical attention was needed. He then transported them to Gasparilla Marina to be evaluated by Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
“It was the right place, at the right time, and I’m thankful that it worked out the way it did,” Stender said. “He (Mathews) wanted to make it home to his family and new baby. As a father myself, it hits home.”
Mathews wrote to the agency, “Hi Sheriff, my name is Jon Mathews. Thank you for saving my life. Man I can’t thank you enough. After that day, I’ve learned to respect the water a little more. (You’re) a super hero, man. The way you appeared out of nowhere was godly. I couldn’t imagine leaving my son here alone. Thank you so much.”
Herzberg also wrote a letter to the agency commending Stender’s actions.
“It was evident that Corporal Stender was doing his job this sunny afternoon,” he said. “Our friend made very little noise and only gave a slight indication of his situation. So much so that those of us aboard the boat did not realize he was in trouble until it was almost too late. Mr. Stender demonstrated excellent situational awareness and had seen the first wave of our friend, noting his precarious position, reacting from afar, even faster than those who were directly involved.”
Herzberg stated in a time when some citizens are questioning the ability and integrity of the police, Stender “proved that all lives matter, no matter what color or the situation.”
“He clearly endangered his personal well-being and proved that this is more than just a job, it is a calling,” he said. “He is a true hero and someone our youth can look up to. He deserves the recognition, respect and appreciation that all aboard our boat feel for him.”
