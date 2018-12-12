CORRECTION: A story on Charlotte County Schools’ tax referendum Tuesday incorrectly stated the average property value as of 2017 was $88,495 with a homestead exemption. This was the median assessed value. Also, the members of the committee that will oversee how the referendum money is spent have yet to be chosen by the district. The story stated otherwise.
