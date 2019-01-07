CORRECTION By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save CORRECTION: Kingsway club member John Peterman was misidentified in an article in Sunday’s Sun about area golf courses. Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Advanced Hearing Solutions 655 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-8393 Website Ivy's on Dearborn 446 W Dearborn St, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-7435 Website Maloney's Sod 1068 Sheehan Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-637-1333 Website All Aboard Travel 12530 World Plaza Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33907 866-249-1087 Website Paul Deao Roofing 941-441-8943 Website Punta Gorda Downtown Hoedown 941-628-0702 Website Oak Farms Nursery Inc 850 N Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-8626 Website Quigley Eye Specialists 20600 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-200-1480 Website Leverock's Restaurant 7092 Placida Rd, Cape Haze, FL 33946 941-698-6900 Website Blackford's Total Lawn 941-302-2244 Smiles of Punta Gorda 100 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-575-2626 Website Delta Hearing LLc 2866 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-249-9142 Website River Commons 2305 Aaron St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-629-0043 Website The Salvation Army Family Store 1048 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-1981 Website Joyce Vein & Aesthetic Institute 25092 E Olympia Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-575-0123 Website Port Charlotte Score 1777 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-743-6179 Website Tom Joyce Roofing Inc 751 Suffolk Cir, North Port, FL 34288 941-429-1800 Punta Gorda Farmers Market Taylor St at W Olympia Ave , Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-391-4856 Website Phil's 41 Restaurant 1975 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-575-7575 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. PRO Football
