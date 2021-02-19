The Daily Sun incorrectly attributed a statement Friday to Punta Gorda City Councilor John Miller. While he did say he personally opposed state legislators deciding on whether Charlotte County should vote for Airport Authority seats with at-large elections, it was another resident, Stan Smith who quipped that at-large elections might result in the airport board being made up of people living 500 feet apart. Airport authority candidates currently must represent one out of five geographic districts in Charlotte County.

Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments