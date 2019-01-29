Gerry Dougherty is a case manager at Jesus Loves You Ministries. A story in Monday's Sun was incorrect. In the same story, Ashley Carmichael is the director of Social Services at Jesus Loves You Ministries, not the coalition. The Sun regrets this error.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.