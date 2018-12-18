Correction 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Meredith Meerman is a teacher at Sallie Jones Elementary. An article in Monday’s newspaper named the wrong school. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Larry Taylor Funeral And Cremation Services 1515 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-833-0600 Website Four Points by Sheraton 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-6770 Website Isabels & Annabels Mexican Restaurant 201 W. Marion Ave Suite 113, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-4086 Website Joe Maxx Coffee Company 450 W Dearborn St, Englewood, FL 34223 941-208-5135 Website Englewood Glass & Mirror Inc 358 W Dearborn St, Englewood, FL 34223 941-475-1101 Website North Port Dental 14884 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-8289 Website Affordable Lawn Care 941-706-5569 Website Hector N Hernandez MD PO BOX 510429, Punta Gorda, FL 33951 941-764-0660 JT's Custom Pools 1075 Innovation Ave., North Port, FL 34289 941-423-9696 Website Casa Pools 1212 Enterprise Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-625-5056 Website TT's Tiki Bar & Grill 33 Tamiami Trail , Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-6770 Website Bingo Trail 1700 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-255-1266 Website Your Army logistics 941-456-2120 Pet Haven 22700 Jones Loop Rd., Punta Gorda, FL 33982 941-637-0332 Website Pirates Dream 3250 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-830-8660 Website Joyce Vein & Aesthetic Institute 25092 E Olympia Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-575-0123 Website Zusman Eye Care Center 3430 Tamiami Trail , Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-624-4500 Website PCT Enterprises of Florida 1606 Faust Dr, Englewood, FL 34224 941-473-2277 Website Blind Spot 1312 Market circle , Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-743-2646 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. PRO Football
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.