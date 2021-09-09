PORT CHARLOTTE — A correctional officer at the Charlotte Correctional Institution pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted distribution of drugs inside a prison.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida issued a news release late Wednesday announcing the guilty plea of Leslie Samuel Spencer, 49.
He pleaded guilty to attempted distribution of methamphetamine and MDMA, commonly referred to as “Molly."
Spencer worked in Fort Myers as a correctional officer at CCI’s offsite work camp, but lives in Port Charlotte, although his address is listed in North Port. Charlotte Correctional Institution is part of the Florida Department of Corrections' state prison system. It's on Oil Well Road, south of Punta Gorda.
According to court documents, Spencer agreed to smuggle “three ounces of methamphetamine, one ounce of MDMA, a small amount of synthetic marijuana, and two cellphones” into the prison and give them to an inmate for $400.
Spencer was arrested as a result of an undercover operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
On March 31, shortly before the beginning of his work shift, authorities said Spencer met with an undercover FBI agent in the parking lot of a retail store in Fort Myers.
The undercover agent provided him with “sham drugs, two cellphones, and $400 in cash.”
Spencer was arrested upon leaving the store.
Spencer’s sentencing date has not yet been set. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.
