A corrections deputy at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office was reprimanded last month after posting a racially charged meme on Facebook.
An internal affairs investigation recently obtained by the Sun stated Corrections Deputy Bryce Chandler posted an image of several White police officers arresting a White male, two with their knees on the man's neck. The caption stated, "WHITE PRIVILEGE: GETTING 2 KNEES ON THE NECK."
Another deputy told his supervisor about the post, saying he felt it was unprofessional in the wake of George Floyd's death and was angry a member of CCSO would post something like it. He initially commented on the post, but then deactivated his Facebook account because of all the negativity on the site.
Speaking with Internal Affairs, the deputy said he didn't mean for his frustration to turn into an internal affairs investigation, but he thought Chandler should be disciplined for the insensitive post.
"Give him a slap on the hand and tell him not to present us like this," he said, according to the report. "It is not good to represent the Sheriff who is fighting to prove we are not (like other agencies) and we are a good one and we protect and serve, and Detention cares for those in custody."
Jail Capt. Melissa Turney said she couldn't believe employees would post something like the meme when they had recently been reminded of the social media policy. She had also sent a recent email regarding professionalism and interactions with citizens and inmates in general, reminding deputies to be empathetic and sympathetic with everyone.
Chandler told Internal Affairs Investigator Terry Cochran the post was not taken the way he meant it. He said he believes there is a new definition of White privilege, and the term is being used to mean that White people are immune from police brutality.
He said with everything going on, he "wanted to address the fact that police brutality is not just a race issue."
"The meme, to him, expressed that it happens to everyone including white people, and it is still wrong, no matter what race you were," Cochran wrote in the investigation report. "(Corrections Deputy) Chandler stated he did not mean any harm by the post, but, realizing how people might interpret the post, he felt he should not have posted it due to the sensitive nature of the post."
Chandler had also posted another meme of Jackie Gleason as the sheriff in "Smokey and the Bandit" with the quote, "Y'ALL NEED TO STOP SETTING SH— ON FIRE CUZ YOU (...) ARE GONNA NEED SOMETHING TO BURN DOWN WHEN TRUMP GETS RE-ELECTED IN NOVEMBER."
He said the intent of his posts was to show his opposition to police brutality, as well as his opposition to the "anarchists destroying property and taking advantage of peaceful protests."
Ultimately, Chandler admitted the post was not appropriate due to the image resembling the death of George Floyd.
Chandler was found to have violated the agency's social media policy, which states members should avoid posts that could be viewed as malicious, obscene, threatening, intimidating, or that might constitute harassment or bullying. The policy also states members shall not post any material that would "adversely affect the community respect for, confidence in, or reputation of the agency or its members."
He was placed on a 12-hour suspension without pay, required to complete remedial training on social media relevant to the violations and required to present to command staff on what was learned from the incident and how members are expected to represent the office and themselves on social media platforms.
