Everyone is preparing for the coronavirus, including local corrections facilities. Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening in area prison and jails:
Florida Department of Corrections
Florida prisons have suspended visitation until further notice.
Inmates will still have access to family members through mail, phone calls, and video visitation. Legal visits will not be impacted.
According to a news release, the Department of Corrections has a plan in place and dedicated staff members trained in the prevention and containment of infections disease. Precautions are in place, and education has been provided to inmates and staff.
The Florida Department of Corrections said in a news release Wednesday it was closely monitoring developments associated with the spread of the disease and working hand-in-hand with the Florida Department of Heath to quickly engage and resolve infections disease outbreaks as soon as they occur.
Anyone entering a correctional institution will be screened and entrance will be restricted if they have traveled and returned from China, Italy or South Korea within the last 14 days, if they have signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or if they have had contact with someone who has or is under investigation for COVID-19.
“FDC is fully prepared to handle any potential case of COVID-19 within the state operated correctional institutions in Florida,” the Department said in a press release.
Charlotte County Jail
Officials at the Charlotte County Jail are “actively monitoring the progress of this medical concern.”
“We are working with our medical vendor for recognition of symptoms,” Capt. Norm Wilson said. “There is a check-off sheet done on every incoming detainee. We are working for a staffing plan for appropriate coverage and housing needs for detainees in the event of an event. We are reviewing and updating all of our policies and procedures regarding pandemic/flu events. There is continued conversation with the local Health Department and review of CDC recommendations.”
Sarasota County Jail
According to the response plan of its medical provider NaphCare, nursing staff asks each inmate at acceptance if they have traveled to an area where COVID-19 transmission is active within the past 14 days and if they have had close contact with infected persons or surfaces.
If the answer to either question is yes, inmates will be screened for clinical symptoms including a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater and cough or shortness of breath.
If both a risk factor and clinical criteria are present, the inmate will not be accepted into the jail. They will be housed in a private room with negative pressure in booking, while awaiting transfer to Sarasota Memorial Hospital or another hospital as designated by EMS and the county health department.
Staff will wear personal protective equipment to guard against infection and any staff with exposure via direct skin contact, mucous membranes, or bodily fluids should irrigate and wash the area with soap and water and contact NaphCare management immediately.
Patients who have a risk factor but no fever or symptoms will be monitored onsite for 14 days. If the patient is able to be released from jail, the Health Department will be contacted prior to their release to determine where they will continue the remainder of any ordered isolation.
If the patients who require isolation surpass the capabilities of the medical floor, corrections is to provide designated alternative housing for isolation purposes.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
