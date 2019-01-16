The disappearance of Christine Flahive in 1995 is now being investigated as a homicide, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
“The Cold Case Unit is taking over and treating it as a homicide,” said CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck. “The detectives do believe the killer or killers frequented the same establishments as Flahive did.”
Flahive disappeared 24 years ago on Jan. 4, which was the same day law enforcement said they got a tip from an anonymous source on a case, which at the time they would not disclose. That was because authorities said they wanted to speak more with the tipster.
Flahive, 42, left her Punta Gorda home on a bicycle during the late afternoon and was never seen again by her family.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers released a video Tuesday interviewing Cold Case Detective Kurt Mehl about the case. Mehl stated Flahive had stopped at her father’s house that afternoon after a trip to the grocery store, and he gave her a ride home. Immediately after that, she left on her bicycle for a downtown bar, according to Flahive’s daughter.
“That would be somewhat normal behavior for Christine back in 1995,” Mehl said. “What was not normal is that she did not return home.”
Detectives believe Flahive was killed by someone or some people she knew, who frequented the same bars she did.
And, they believe that person is likely still in the area.
“There’s a strong likelihood and a high probability that the individuals responsible for Christine Flahive’s murder, disappearance and murder, are strongly associated with this area and with people from this area,” Mehl said.
At the time of her disappearance, Flahive was described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with strawberry blond hair and brown eyes.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knew Flahive to speak with them.
“Anyone who knew or dealt with her in her daily life and anyone that might have information regarding her murder can contact the Cold Case detectives directly,” Heck said.
They can be reached by email at coldcase@ccso.org by phone at 941-575-5361. People can also contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to submit a tip anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.