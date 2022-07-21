Two tractor-trailers crashed in April 2021 on Bermont Road in eastern Charlotte County, killing one of the drivers. County commissioners say the road should perhaps be closed to commercial traffic like big trucks.
Kevin Boughton Jr. provided a photograph of the scene of a crash along Bermont Road in April that killed three.
Two tractor-trailers crashed in April 2021 on Bermont Road in eastern Charlotte County, killing one of the drivers. County commissioners say the road should perhaps be closed to commercial traffic like big trucks.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Officials continue to explore possible ways to make Bermont Road in Punta Gorda safer for motorists.
"My recollection is most of those accidents (on Bermont Road) seem to be head-on collisions and they seem to be pretty dangerous. I think definitely, in the short-term, no passing could reduce the number of accidents," County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said at Monday's Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting.
"People may not be happy with it — it’s going to take them a little longer — but it’s going to save lives," he added.
Bermont Road (County Road 74) begins at State Road 17 in the Cleveland area of Punta Gorda and stretches east to State Road 31, near Babcock Ranch.
Over the years, many deadly crashes have occurred along the road, which is two lanes with no shoulders.
No official decisions were made at Monday's meeting.
The MPO — made up of elected officials from various jurisdictions — organizes and prioritizes transportation projects with input from the Florida Department of Transportation.
A fatal head-on collision in April between a pickup and a tractor-trailer on Bermont Road prompted county commissioners to pursue finding safety solutions for the roadway for the short term and long term.
"We have been talking about different options whether it's passing zones, or double yellow striping it, or lowering speeds," County Commissioner Christopher Constance said at Monday's meeting. "I think enforcement in the sector (will help), and I had discussions with staff about possible camera monitoring or different things."
Some long-term options include making the road four lanes, adding medians and paved shoulders, and creating passing-lane zones.
"I think we need to be looking at short-term, medium-term and long-term solutions," Constance said, "and I think that the longer-term solutions are going to be the most expensive, but I’m just interested to see what we come up with."
In April, Constance had also proposed closing the roadway to large commercial truck traffic, but no official changes have been made since.
"My big concern is long-haul trucking using that road," he said Monday, "and most of the reputable long-haulers don’t even go back roads, they take Interstate 75."
FDOT Southwest Area Office Director Wayne Gaither told the board that Florida Highway Patrol troopers have been patrolling the area to assist in the project.
"They have been running enforcement along the area of Bermont and put in a significant amount of hours," Gaither said. "They have done roughly 100 different inspections within the area and they have not seen any significant issues for the freight traffic that’s moving through the area."
County Public Works Director John Elias said he and staff had gone through the Bermont Road area recently for a drainage concern.
"Primarily what we have seen between State Roads 31 and 17 is a tremendous amount of dump trucks hauling shell rock from the mining operations for all the development going on," Elias said. "That’s really what I have seen and even realizing what’s out there (the dirt mines), it was a staggering amount of dump trucks hauling."
Elias said county staff has put a team together to explore long-term solutions, adding that the county's real estate department is estimating costs of what it would take to purchase land for road expansion.
"I think one (interim solution) that would be easy to do — and would help us gather data on speeds — would be to put up radar feedback signs," he said. "That would help us gather some actual data about the speeds that are occurring out there."
Right now, Elias said the county's radar feedback signs are all deployed but they do have six more on backorder.
"With the length of County Road 74, it might make sense to do them in a couple different spots, and again it’s being talked about in our transportation discussions," Elias said. "These are $15,000-plus as opposed to $60 for speed limit signs, but the data that they give us, and with the feedback to the public, we feel these are warranted in these specific areas."
