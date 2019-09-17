PUNTA GORDA — The Peace River Wildlife Center may find a new home on Henry Street.
The City Council will discuss the matter at today’s meeting at 9 a.m. at 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
The city has been dealing with an ever-increasing cost for renovations at Ponce de Leon Park, the center’s current home − around $3.6 million, according to city spokesperson Melissa Reichert − such as infrastructure, boardwalk, fishing piers and seawalls, restrooms and sewer issues.
Despite attempts to align with the city’s planned renovations, the center’s organizers have floated the idea of relocating elsewhere.
“There has been no offer of property or no acceptance,” said Callie Stahl, executive director for PRWC, in reference to an area off of Henry Street in Punta Gorda to relocate the center. “We have started a conversation with the city for the potential of the property. At this point, it’s just an idea.”
Current plans, as far as the city’s agenda items are concerned, call for relocation of PRWC onto a 1-acre area of land within the park.
Several years ago, PRWC explored the city-owned open space off West Henry adjacent to Hounds on Henry and the new library as a potential site for its new building and operations.
The City Council ultimately rejected the idea due to the potential impact on the surrounding uses and neighborhood.
It has recently been suggested that the wildlife center and City Council reconsider this concept, especially in light of the estimated costs to rebuild in Ponce Park.
“It’s a beautiful place (where we are at) but it is not necessary for us do to do business on the water,” Stahl said. “It has been a luxury so far. If we had an injured seagull, we could put it back out on the water and let them go, but there are beautiful parks all over. (We do not) have to be on the water to do our jobs.”
Other items today...
Phase two of the Gilchrist Park Harborwalk project will also be on the table.
The City Council rejected a bid Sept. 4 for phase two designs.
Buckley’s Pass is also back on the table despite the fact the city is currently dredging the new canal. The city needs an extra $289,000 to complete the project due to rock issues, but this is still within the overall estimated costs for the project, according to the city’s agenda documents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.