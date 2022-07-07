PUNTA GORDA — The suspect in a June shooting has been extradited from Gainesville and was in the Charlotte County Jail on Thursday.
Nicholas Jerome Bell, 44, appeared in court at the Charlotte County Justice Center. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
According to online arrest records, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office took Bell into custody Wednesday.
The charges stem from a reported June 11 shooting at Bell's reported home on Coulton Avenue. A 911 caller told authorities they heard multiple shots around 6:40 a.m. fired in the neighborhood.
A lengthy standoff developed on Coulton Avenue, with CCSO deputies, negotiators, and a SWAT team on the scene. Officers eventually determined the suspect had fled the scene.
An injured person was found near the house and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office named Bell a suspect later that day; it was his home on Coulton Avenue where the shots were reported as coming from.
He surrendered to the Gainesville Police Department after more than two weeks of evading law enforcement.
According to the arrest warrant listed in court documents, the injured person suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his abdomen. His injuries led medical staff to remove his left kidney.
The warrant noted that a person who drove the alleged victim to the house told deputies that they were picking up items for a party.
"(The witness) would not elaborate further on what they were picking up," read the warrant report.
According to the warrant, the witness later identified Bell as the man who answered the door and then attacked the alleged victim with a baseball bat.
He then heard "multiple gunshots" and saw the alleged victim stumbling away from the residence "while bleeding from his face."
Investigators later recovered "multiple" .40 caliber bullet casings from the scene, as well as a baseball bat.
Bell is being held without bond at the jail. He is due to return to court on Aug. 15.
