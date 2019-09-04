PUNTA GORDA — The future remains unclear for Gilchrist Park Phase 2 in Punta Gorda along West Retta Esplanade.
Twice now the City Council has been given a chance to approve a contract for a construction company to handle the renovations for the new phase, specifically Harborwalk Area 2.
Both times, that decision has been delayed.
"The City Council voted to reject the bid for Harborwalk Phase 2," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert regarding the Sept. 4 City Council meeting. "The City Council voted to direct staff to seek bids on just the Harborwalk portion of the project. It will take longer than two weeks for the procurement process."
At the meeting, the vote went 4-1 with council members rejecting a contract offer from Pavement Maintenance of Fort Myers for the renovations.
As part of the contract, Pavement's work would pertain to the city’s Harborwalk parallel to the park, which is aligned with phase two of the Gilchrist Park renovation project.
"We have been at this for 10 years," said Mayor Nancy Prafke, who voted against rejecting the contract, however supported separating the project from other Phase 2 renovations such as the basketball court, landscaping and parking, among others.
Yet again it comes down to parking
One major issue holding up the project comes down to parking and not for the first time when it comes to the park.
Up until now, the lack of parking has been a major issue for park-goers in the area, for example The Guitar Army and pickleball community.
"I think that we should ask staff to look at parking as it relates to recommendations in the Citywide Master Plan and the Dover Kohl recommendation(s) that we are getting," Prafke said.
Dover Kohl is currently working on the Citywide Master Plan − a guide to future development in the city − and a draft plan for the Bayfront Center and Punta Gorda Boat Club area (part of the park's Phase 2 renovations).
"We’ve spent a lot of effort and resources with Dover Kohl & Partners and we haven’t even seen the final draft (of the master plans)," said Council Member Gary Wein.
Slow down
"I think this is all messed up," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews, who voted to reject the contract. "I think we are doing things completely out of order at this point. Let’s take a step back and go through this with good thought process."
"I think we are a train wreck ready to happen," said Council Member Debby Carey, who voted to reject the contract. "We are barreling ahead (with this project) and we don't really know what we want our final destination to be."
What's the next step?
With the City Council's rejection Wednesday, city staff will go forward with Gilchrist Park Phase 2 by separating the Harborwalk Area 2 effort.
"We are talking about a wholly different contract now," said City Manager Howard Kunik. "We have to be careful with this. If you want to proceed with the Harborwalk only, you have to reject the bid and direct us to go back and put together a bid package for (just) the Harborwalk."
What does Harbowalk Area 2 include?
The "Harborwalk Area 2a and 2b" project runs from West Gill Street to Berry Street planned to complete the "missing link" of Harborwalk from Berry Street, to the Ponce de Leon statue along the waterfront with landscaping, decorative lighting and other amenities, according to Reichert.
Current project cost is estimated to be around $3.6 million.
How the city's decision on Wednesday will change that is yet to be determined.
