With the 2019 city elections coming in November, Council Member and former Vice Mayor Gary Wein has opted not to run for re-election.
Rounding out his second term as the District 3 representative, Wein made the announcement at Wednesday’s City Council Meeting.
“I am not seeking a third term,” Wein said. “I would encourage all good citizens to step forward and take it; it was a great adventure.”
Wein, 71, was elected in November 2015.
“This is a very unique community,” Wein told the Sun. “I was asked by some people if I would consider running four years ago and I said yes. I believe I’ve had some great accomplishments, a couple mistakes … absolutely. Hopefully, I’ve left far more good than bad in my tenure, but it’s time for me to move on to other areas to serve my community. I couldn’t have asked for a more enriching opportunity.”
With certain projects important to Wein making progress, he said that this is just the right time for him to go.
”The Shell Creek Water Treatment Plant Reverse Osmosis (water purification) project is on its way,” Wein said. “I see the CityWide Master Plan (a guide for the city’s future) winding down soon and then to be implemented … getting to see those types of things through was important. It’s time to work on new projects in other venues.”
Two council seats will be contested in November: District 3 and 5.
Mayor Nancy Prafke, the District 5 council member, said she will seek re-election. The mayor position is not up for election because mayors are picked by the City Council.
Candidate packets are available through the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 326 W. Marion Ave. They can also be obtained online from the Division of Elections website, dos.myflorida.com/elections.
