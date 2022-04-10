PUNTA GORDA — The death by suicide of a 12-year-old North Port student refocuses the tragic reality of a leading cause of death among children and young adults.
“In 2021, suicide was the second leading cause of death among individuals between 10 and 14; the third leading cause of death among those 15 to 24; and the 10th leading cause among children 5 and 9,” said Derick Duston, a licensed mental health counselor and director of outpatient service and substance abuse at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
The pandemic caused an increase in mental health issues and suicide attempts, Duston said, who cited a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 2022 report.
But now that things have opened up and the pandemic has waned, the risk of suicide among children and teens is still there due to other factors, Duston said.
“A person may be suicidal if there is a change in behavior, especially if the new behavior is related to a painful event, loss, or change,” he said. “Most people who take their lives exhibit one or more warning signs, either through what they say or what they do.”
Parents and guardians should take seriously a child or teen who talks about “being a burden to others, feeling hopeless and trapped, having no reason to live, killing themselves, or having unbearable pain.”
Behavioral changes are also signs, he said, such as “aggression, fatigue, giving away prized possessions, isolating from family and friends, searching for ways to end their lives online, withdrawing from activities, significant weight loss or gain, sleeping too much or too little, unexpected and dramatic decline in academic performance, use of alcohol or drugs, or visiting or calling people to say goodbye.”
Any one or more of these could be signals the child is severely depressed, sad, or possibly thinking of suicide, Duston said.
He said adolescents “experience all range of emotions from being happy to sad.” But the difference is the duration of emotions observed. He said sadness normally lasts for one to three days, but when “sadness lasts greater than two weeks, the adolescent or adult could be struggling with depression.”
He said depression is often displayed as irritability or anger.
“In this instance the anger is not projected toward the parent directly, but a result of experiencing sadness with being unable to express the sadness.”
Duston recommended talking to the adolescent during this time about their anger.
“It could help identify the core emotion of sadness.”
Youths considering suicide often display a range of moods beside anger, such as anxiety, depression, humiliation and shame, irritability, loss of interest, and then relief and a sudden improvement, Duston said.
Parents should “acknowledge you’re seeing significant pattern changes in your child and show you care by being a good listener and asking questions, such as, ‘It’s OK to feel this way; I’m here for you, tell me more about it, and there is help available,’” he said.
But if the parent or guardian is having concerns, they should also reach out to their pediatrician or school counselor.
“Most people thinking about suicide are struggling with a mental health condition like depression,” Duston said.
He recommended parents contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text ACT to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
“If a child is presenting imminent risk to self or others, contact local authorities at 911 and they will dispatch a crisis intervention trained officer to assess the child for the appropriate level of care,” he said.
Anyone talking about suicide should be taken seriously, Duston said.
If a youth’s sibling or friend is considering suicide, they shouldn’t promise to keep it a secret but instead say they need to tell other people who can help. And they should call 800-237-8255 for help if a loved one or friend is struggling.
“If your child or adolescent, friend, or family member confides thoughts of suicide, believe them and give them support.” He said while “a fight or a breakup might not be a big deal, for a young person it can feel immense.”
Duston suggested the person the child is confiding in should “empathize and listen.”
“Don’t minimize their feelings,” he said. “It can affect how they reach out for support in the future.”
