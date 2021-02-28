The City of North Port Parks and Recreation staff are looking for some help to run their summer camp sessions, which will be starting in June.
If you work well with kids and other professionals, you are encouraged to apply at:
Register for camps now
The George Mullen Activity Center Summer Camp offers an exciting full day of programs that are designed to build character and self-esteem in both small and large group settings. The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 14 to Aug. 6 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
The camp is for students in grades first through fifth. The cost is $70 per week, but parents who need an extended camp day can enroll their children in the weekly extended care for an additional fee.
The Teen Xtreme Camp is for students entering sixth grade through eighth grade. The camp will be from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. from June 14 to Aug. 6 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. This teen camp will combine the fun of day camp with more challenging programs and activities for older kids.
Campers will enjoy two field trips per week. The cost is $85 per week, but parents who need a longer camp day can enroll their child in weekly extended care for an additional fee.
You can sign up online or in person at the Morgan Family Community Center or the George Mullen Activity Center.
For more information, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit:
