They showed up in force for a midday countdown to the New Year.
Families signed up 75 children to the second annual New Year’s party at the Mid-County Library in Port Charlotte.
“Kids are too young to stay up until midnight, so we wanted to do something for families to celebrate New Year’s,” said Ashley Guerzo, library technician.
There was even a countdown, to noon.
Guerzo’s husband Joe provided live music entertainment that started with “It’s so easy to fall in love,” and ended with “For Auld Lang Syne.”
“We go to all the events at the library,” said Heather Reynaldo-Casanova, who brought her four children, ages 1 to 6. “The children’s programming is outstanding.”
Nancy Fritz said she and her grandson Caleb Fisher are frequent visitors.
Caleb knows why the library is important.
“Because it helps me read,” he said, unprompted.
