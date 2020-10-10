It wouldn’t be election season without the drama surrounding political signs.
Since January, there have been at least 17 reports of sign thefts reported to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Of the thefts, six were President Donald Trump signs, three were Joe Biden signs, one was a Black Lives Matter sign, and seven were unspecified.
The North Port Police Department has written eight reports of political sign thefts this year.
But there were significantly fewer in Charlotte County. The Sheriff’s Office said only four people have reported sign thefts this year.
The Punta Gorda Police Department recorded three political signs thefts; two Trump signs and one Biden sign.
“Theft of any type of sign is considered a property crime and investigated as such,” said Megan Krahe, a SCSO spokeswoman. “Citizens can report a theft by speaking with front desk deputies or patrol units.”
Code enforcement
In Charlotte County, political signs are not allowed in any rights of way, must have owner approval and can’t be placed at a county polling location.
Many people have called the county officials to complain about the placements of local political signs.
“We contact the candidate coordinator and say ‘these signs are up in the right of way,’ and we ask them to remove it within a few hours and hope that it’s been taken down or moved,” said Shawn Horton, Charlotte County Code Compliance Manager. “We give them the benefit of the doubt … If it’s still there in a few hours, then we remove it.”
Only one sign has had to be taken down by county code enforcement so far, a Bill Prummell for Charlotte County Sheriff sign, the county said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.