As the COVID-19 pandemic raced through the U.S. and the state imposed a temporary shutdown of all but essential businesses and services, Florida counties saw visitors all but disappear as restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and attractions closed.
But in Charlotte County, something rather remarkable happened: “We were up 2.4% in tourist tax collected for 2020,” said Sean Doherty, director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Convention and Tourism Bureau. And so far the area is “up 4% this fiscal year versus last year,” he added.
This translates into 699,400 visitors who came to Charlotte County in 2020, versus 656,200 who visited in 2019, for an increase of 6.6% over 2019, said a spokesperson in Doherty’s office.
The state tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida announced this week the pandemic ended a decade of record-setting tourism numbers in the state, with the industry seeing a 34% drop in visitors in 2020 compared with the prior year.
Charlotte County, however, did see tourists coming to the area despite the pandemic.
Doherty attributes this to the way Charlotte County and the Englewood Beach area has been marketed. Stressing outdoor activities such as kayaking, hiking, fishing, boating and, of course, the beach, tourists felt safer visiting the area, he explained.
Also, with theme parks closed, many who wanted to visit Florida suddenly found they had other options, such as visiting an area offering activities without crowds or admission fees.
Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County, who answered The Daily Sun‘s questions in an email, said, “February 2020 was the best month to date in history, and then we saw the worst month in April — both in 2020. We had the best February ever and the worst month for tourism we have ever endured, in April 2020, when visitors were down 94.6% compared to April 2019.” She said there were only 7,200 visitors in April last year.
But February 2020 set “an all-time record for the most number of visitors, highest lodging occupancy and room nights sold,” Haley said.
She said tourism in Sarasota County “has been heading in a positive direction year after year; I would have expected to see double-digit growth in the Tourism Development Tax by the end of Fiscal 2020.”
Tourists to Sarasota County who did not necessarily stay in lodging declined by 19.3% in the fiscal year October 2019 to September 2020, to 2,257,200, from 2,692,839 the previous year, according to the visit Sarasota County website.
Although the final numbers were not yet in, in the fiscal year October 2019 through September 2020, there were 966,760 visitors who stayed in paid lodging versus 1,268,980 the previous year — October 2018 through September 2019, said Haley.
The areas of tourism hurt the most during the pandemic were in “business travel, group travel and meetings,” said Haley. “With the lack of business meetings ... hotels and restaurants are hurting during the week.” She said hotels have lost revenues as “they do not have the rooms filled earlier in the week.”
According to Visit Florida, tourism in the state as a whole was hardest hit in the second quarter of 2020 when it fell by 60.3%. The third quarter saw a 32.7% decrease in tourism, while the fourth quarter was down 33.1%.
The state was enjoying a record year in 2019 when 131 million tourists visited Florida. The number of visitors had been increasing every year since 2009, when Florida had 80 million visitors.
The wave continued to grow in 2010 when the hospitality and leisure industries handled 82 million visitors and 87 million in 2011. By 2015, Florida was drawing more than 100 million visitors a year.
That all came to a crashing halt in March 2020 when the shutdown began. And although the state did reopen, not returning were many Canadian visitors in 2020, whose number dropped by 64.5% when only 1.28 million came to Florida.
The Canadian government has urged its citizens not to travel outside their nation and to avoid cruise travel.
In Sarasota, the loss of Canadian visitors was huge. “For the quarter October through December 2020, the number of Canadian visitors who stayed in paid lodging was 2,230 compared to 19,130 for the same period in 2019,” Haley said.
But travelers from other parts of the U.S. were also staying away; some 82 million came in 2020, representing a 29.7% decrease from 2019, according to Visit Florida.
Tourism is critical for Florida’s financial well-being. “No one is going to argue that tourism is not the largest industry in the state of Florida,” said Clearwater Republican Ed Hooper who is sponsoring a bill allowing Visit Florida to carry forward unused money from budget year to budget year. “We live by it or we will die by it,” he was quoted in a Visit Florida press release.
While politicians debate the viability of Visit Florida, local tourism agencies are experiencing the day to day impact the pandemic has had on tourism which is considered Florida’s top income producer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.