The state is getting ready to disburse up to $1.27 billion in CARES Act funds to smaller counties, those with less than 500,000 people, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.
These CARES Act funds will go directly to the counties in order to create and support programs, such as those helping residents who have fiscally suffered during the pandemic or those to address public health needs, as well as to cover previous expenses accrued from the pandemic.
However, the amount each county is slated to receive was not released at the time of this report Thursday.
The funds will be distributed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management in a phased approach to the remaining counties, starting with each county receiving 25% of their part.
Florida received more than $4.1 billion in federal relief under the CARES Act, DeSantis' office announced in mid-April, accounting for 50% of the state's total allocation of $8.3 billion, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
A good chunk of this, almost $2.5 billion, went to counties with populations larger than 500,000, which only accounted for 12 of Florida's 67 counties. These included: Brevard, Broward, Hillsborough, Duval, Lee, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Volusia counties, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
To receive these funds, these smaller county governments first must contact then sign a funding agreement with the FDEM, according to a press release from the governor's office. Counties can also submit a request for more funds than their 25% initial amount.
"DeSoto County is extremely grateful to learn of the Governor’s commitment to release CARES ACT funding to local communities with populations with less than 500,000," spokesperson Mandy Hines told the Sun in an email Thursday. "This action will provide crucial resources to the 55 counties that did not qualify for a direct allocation from the U.S. Treasury."
Charlotte County has not received details yet about how much they will receive or what restrictions will be attached, according to county spokesperson Brian Gleason.
Charlotte County staff is currently trying to determine what expenditures it's already incurred that can be reimbursed, what future spending it could do that will be reimbursed, and other factors with the funding.
"If direct payments to needy individuals are reimbursed, we can continue to provide and expand that assistance," Gleason said. "If utility bill forgiveness is reimbursable, we could provide that assistance for residents who have fallen behind on utility payments. We have incurred expenses in government operations due to the virus, such as sanitization and personal protective equipment, that may also be reimbursable."
As of Thursday afternoon, the county has not entered into an agreement with the FDEM and has not determined if it will seek additional funding beyond the first 25% allocation, Gleason said.
Sarasota County is also in the process of reviewing the CARES Act funding information received from the state and is determining next steps, according to spokesperson Drew Winchester.
The CARES Act requires funds only cover expenses that were necessary due to the public health emergency, were not accounted for in their budget most recently approved before the enactment of the CARES Act, and were incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.
Counties cannot use funds for damages covered by insurance, expenses for the state's share of Medicaid, payroll or benefits expenses for employees that are not substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the pandemic, severance pay, legal settlements and other expenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.