PORT CHARLOTTE — A no-passing zone, radar feedback signs and a lower speed limit underway on Bermont Road in Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance to lower the speed limit along a 3.7-mile stretch of Bermont from 55 mph to 45 mph.
“The most serious crashes we typically deal with are on Bermont Road,” Public Works Director John Elias told the County Commission on Tuesday.
But along with a new speed limit, which affects the area from Wilson Drive to Happy Hollow Road, other measures are being taken to protect motorists along what has become one of the most dangerous roads in the county.
“We will make it a no-passing zone and will be striping this week,” Elias said.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is determining where two radar feedback signs will be placed, Elias said.
“You can put up a sign every 20 yards with the speed limit,” Commissioner Joe Tiseo said. “If people don’t follow it, it’s enforcement — that’s the key.”
During public comments, some were happy about the changes.
“I was just on Bermont Road and people were flying by passing,” resident Tim Ritchie said. “And when your car is shaking, they’re moving quite fast.”
He called the speed reduction “a great thing.”
The no-passing zone was suggested at the commission meeting earlier this month, where the board discussed the first of two required public hearings on lowering the speed limit.
At that meeting, Punta Gorda resident Dave Kalin said lowering the speed limit wasn’t enough.
“You just killed a bunch of people,” he told commissioners as they voted to approve the ordinance with just a reduced speed limit.
Commissioners asked Elias for ideas to make the road safer.
One was widening Bermont Road into four lanes and adding turn lanes.
Tiseo said a funding source is being sought to pay for the turn lanes and other improvements.
But in the meantime, a lower speed, a no passing zone and radar feedback signs will be in place.
“The most we can do is make it no passing,” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said.
Parking banned in some medians
In other action, the commission also decided to adopt an ordinance banning parking on certain medians throughout the county.
They decided to exempt some streets in Rotonda West after residents spoke up.
The “catalyst” for the ordinance came after the county had planted trees along one roadway’s median and drivers parked their vehicles there, damaging the landscaping, Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores told the board.
Among several areas included in the ordinance were certain sections of Rotonda West.
But two residents of that community were not happy with the proposed rule, which would prohibit parking on medians along Rotonda Boulevards West, North and East.
Sam Besase said in the case of the Rotonda West boulevards, the proposed rule “is counterproductive.”
He said if the ordinance is passed, service and construction workers will “park in bike lanes.”
He called the proposed rule a “bad idea for a problem that doesn’t exist.”
“Putting (no parking) signs up is really not needed,” Hank Killion said. “There are still 20 roofs on that road that need to be replaced.”
He, too, said construction vehicles will be forced to park in bike lanes, creating a safety hazard.
After discussion, commissioners agreed to remove the Rotonda roadways from the no parking ordinance.
Commissioner Chair Bill Truex noted that Rotonda West has a “35 mile per hour speed limit and good vision of sight and no intersecting roads.”
“The concern I have now is parking in the bike lanes,” he said.
Parking is now prohibited in medians along: Edgewater Drive from Gardner Drive to Harbor Boulevard; Enterprise Drive from U.S. 41 to Market Circle; Gillot Boulevard from Holton Terrace to Bluestone Street; Sunnybrook Road from DeSoto Drive to Broadpoint Drive, and on Broadpoint Drive from Sunnybrook Road to Rushmore Avenue.
