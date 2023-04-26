Bermont Road lower speed limit graphic.jpg

Beginning this week, a 3.7-mile stretch of Bermont Road has a lower speed limit of 45 miles per hour. Also, double lines are being painted for a no passing zone, and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office will be monitoring at least two radar feedback signs that will be placed along the road. Changes were made to reduce the number of crashes along Bermont Road.

PORT CHARLOTTE — A no-passing zone, radar feedback signs and a lower speed limit underway on Bermont Road in Punta Gorda.

Charlotte County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance to lower the speed limit along a 3.7-mile stretch of Bermont from 55 mph to 45 mph.


   

