The baffling system in the new firing range for Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office can be seen, because there is no roof over it. The design without a conventional roof has led to a dispute over the construction between the county and the contractor A2 Group Inc. The county has hired a Tampa law firm to represent it, although there is no lawsuit yet. The dispute is still being mediated by a bond surety company.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County will pay between $305 and $425 an hour for a Tampa law firm, Gray Robinson, to represent it in the ongoing dispute over the sheriff's unfinished firing range in Punta Gorda.

Charlotte County commissioners unanimously approved the contract at their meeting last week.

Several commissioners questioned the steep hourly rates at an earlier meeting, however, County Attorney Janette Knowlton said this is the going rate. In fact, the company wrote in its correspondence with the county that it was discounting its rate for the county by about 12-15%.

Knowlton confirmed that the dispute is still being mediated by a surety company. 

In June, the county cut off negotiations with the construction contractor, A2 Group Inc. This allowed the county to request that the surety company release bond money that A2 was required to post should the $5 million project not be completed.

A2 has argued that it fulfilled its requirements. The county says the structure did not receive a certificate of occupancy, because it does not meet the state's high wind uplift requirements.

The county initially asked for a facility that would serve as both an indoor and outdoor firing practice range for sheriff's deputies.

It was to replace an outdoor facility that was facing a lawsuit from neighbors over escaped bullets.

The new facility has an elaborate baffling system designed to trap stray bullets. A2 owner Albert G. Ribas told the Sun that the county tried to force his company to assume the $500,000 expense of redesigning the facility with this unusual indoor/outdoor option.

The county has said it specified a specific design firm that A2 failed to use. A2 said nothing in the contract required them to use that firm.

Knowlton said she will not comment on the issue. Staff have said they expect the matter to end up in court, where the legal costs may be even higher.

