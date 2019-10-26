They said it wasn't because he's retiring.
But Charlotte County commissioners gave outgoing county administrator Ray Sandrock a rousing send-off for his last evaluation.
It would have earned him a 4% raise to his current $180,731 salary, but he is retiring in March.
County attorney Janette Knowlton also received marks high enough to earn her a 4% salary increase, her new salary at $192,878.
Knowlton, after 16 years with the county, received an average rating of 35.04 out of 40 points, ranging from 30 from commissioner Chris Constance to 37.25 from commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
In a memo, Constance described her work as "consistent," "reliable and professional."
In praising Sandrock, commissioner Joe Tiseo said at the meeting that he had decided to raise his ranking of Sandrock in the leadership category to the top number of 5. He said he normally reserves that number for those walking on water.
"Charlotte County has become a model," Tiseo said. "They're looking to us for how to solve problems ... There needs to be recognition not just for the people who man those departments and do that work, but for the man who put in place the structure for those departments to succeed.
"That lies squarely on the shoulders of the county administrator Ray Sandrock."
"I don't say this because you're retiring. I say it because I mean it," Tiseo added. "To excel at such a level should be rewarded."
Sandrock, 64, was hired in 1999 to be the finance director for public works. By 2006, he was director of budget and administrative services. In 2010, he was made county administrator.
Commissioners decided last month to forgo a search and promote Sandrock's second in command, Hector Flores. Sandrock approved of the choice, saying the two have a similar management style. That style at commission meetings is extremely low profile.
Sandrock earned an average score of 37.4 out of 40 from the five commissioners, with Constance giving a score of 34; Bill Truex, 37.75; Deutsch, 39.5; Ken Doherty, 39; and Tiseo, 36.
Constance wrote a two-page evaluation that complimented Sandrock's team-building and his department heads. Of Sandrock, Constance said, "Mr. Sandrock's fiscally conservative approach to management continues to keep the organization lean. This has been accomplished through the cautious budgeting of director Gordon Burger and his team, by underestimating revenue and over estimating costs ... Our county administrator is to be credited for listening to the Board of County Commissioners, by advancing our agenda on critical issues."
Deutsch joked that the credit should go to Tiseo's fellow commissioners who have been on the board longer.
"The credit should go to your four colleagues, because we made sure he (Sandrock) was here," he said to Tiseo.
Sandrock remained characteristically quiet, but commissioners cheerfully demanded a response.
"I appreciate the comments very much. I enjoy working for this organization and the team we've put together," he said, adding, "It took a team to put the team together."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.