Before agreeing to loan $1.5 million over 20 years to a subsidized housing developer, commissioners wanted to know if they would get the money back if the project failed or changed.
The developer, Blue Skies Communities Inc., and Charlotte County staff, reassured the board that the project of 178 low-income apartments on Loveland Boulevard was unlikely to fail or even drop out of being affordable housing. Charlotte County would rank fourth in line as a creditor after federal and state government financing sources.
Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to loan the money to Blue Skies, but only after lengthy debate over several different public meetings. They also requested assurances that the county has enough cash in reserves to make the loan. Budget Director Gordon Burger said yes, thanks to pandemic funding that protected the county's cash reserve accounts.
"I walked in with a perspective on this that was going down hill," Commissioner Ken Doherty said Tuesday. "This conversation helped me a lot."
After feeling reassured that the county has the money and the project is not likely to be abandoned, Doherty said the need for affordable housing in the area is sufficient to justify the risk.
"It's going to be a risk, but we have to take that risk," he said.
"We can afford this today, but that's it," said Commissioner Chris Constance. "Our operational budget is not sustainable."
Constance said he is angry with federal and state government for not following through on housing promises, particularly for non-urban communities.
"We miss out because we're not the right size," he said. "Where's our money?"
It got down to the wire, not for the loan but for a signature of support from the county. Tuesday was the last day for Blue Skies to apply for extra funding for subsidized apartment construction from the state.
Before the project can happen, Blue Skies must win a lottery for 4% tax credit financing from the state, to be announced at a state review meeting in late November, said Colleen Turner, senior manager for the county's Human Services Department. Subsidized housing developers use these tax credits to partner with an entity, usually a bank, that needs the tax credit. In the case of banks, they are required to invest in their communities.
If they get the 4% tax credit, they would probably not need the county loan until next fall, county staff estimated.
With projects proposed across the state, developers each year compete fiercely for a limited number of 9% and 4% tax credit loans. In the end, however, it is the luck of the draw.
The project applying for the county loan is called Jacaranda Terrace. It would would be adjacent to another subsidized project called Jacaranda Place. The latter is already funded and will include 88 apartments for people with psychiatric and physical disabilities and will include on-site social services support.
The currently unfunded project would include apartments for people earning as much as 80% of the area median income, or $51,850 for a family of four. The project must also include people with lower income or 30% of area median income or $26,500 for a family of four. Rents will vary depending on the income of the household, with the lowest-income group paying, for example, $345 for a two-bedroom apartment, and the highest-income group paying $1,075. The project would income one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
