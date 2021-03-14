Charlotte County and the city of North Port are working on a plan address traffic jams at the county line at Cranberry and Hillsborough boulevards.
Consulting engineers have suggested the most effective and realistic plan is to build a $2.6 million roundabout at the intersection of those two roads, and to move the intersection a bit to the east away from U.S. 41.
Charlotte County commissioners this past week gave a basic approval to proceed with more design plans.
At issue is U.S. 41-bound traffic backing up at times on Hillsborough trying to get on to Cranberry. Traffic also backs up on U.S. 41 trying to turn onto Cranberry at the Racetrack gas station. Traffic at these intersections degrades to a level F at times, engineers told commissioners. It is expected to get worse with dramatically expanding populations in both communities.
"The intersection is currently not operating at an acceptable level of service," Consultant Bill Adams told Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday.
Other options included putting a traffic light at Cranberry and Hillsborough, or rebuilding Hillsborough so that it swung to the east and then connected directly with U.S. 41. The last option would have required acquiring a lot of land, consultants said.
"This alternative 2 (roundabout) defined the best service for the lowest estimated cost," Commissioner Ken Doherty said. "It's a winner. I'm in support of it."
The city and the county have so far split design expenses 50-50. They will decide again on how to share construction costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.