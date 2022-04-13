PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County officials revised an ordinance to ban the use of Segways and electric bikes on environmentally sensitive lands.
Motor vehicles and bicycles were already prohibited from those lands and nature trails — made for hiking — as part of the ordinance, but e-bikes and Segways were not specifically included.
Recent public complaints, however, led to the change.
"We have had a couple issues in various parks with Segways and one or two e-bikes ... Yes, Segways," Tina Powell, the county's natural resources manager, said at Tuesday's County Commission meeting. "They haven’t been large issues, but it is something that we’re seeing."
Commission Vice Chair Christopher Constance asked why e-bikes were included when "they produce zero emissions."
"The majority of our trails were not constructed to accommodate bikes and are not safe for bike use," Powell said. "The widths are not designed for multi-purpose (trails) between hikers and bicyclists."
Commissioners approved the amendment prohibiting the use of both transportation devices on environmentally sensitive lands.
Some of those lands include Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park, Oyster Creek Environmental Park, Tippecanoe Environmental Park, Bill Coy Preserve, Peace River Preserve, and Prairie Creek Preserve, among other environmental parks and preserves.
The amendment also included a more thorough definition of "motor vehicle."
The ordinance states that "Unless specifically authorized ... vehicles or transport devices using internal combustion, electric (including solar) or any other non-human propulsion system, specifically including 'e-bikes' or similar hybrid propulsion systems using motors or any other non-human systems are prohibited."
The ordinance does not include wheelchairs or other "vehicles of transport necessary for mobility impaired persons."
Powell told commissioners the e-bike issue goes beyond the county.
"We talked to our counterparts in Sarasota and Lee counties and they are seeing some more issues as well," Powell said. "Our previous ordinance referred to the state statute definition of motorized vehicles, which did not include e-bikes or clarify it in any way."
The 2021 Florida Statute defines a motor vehicle as "an automobile, motorcycle, truck, trailer, semitrailer, truck tractor and semitrailer combination, or any other vehicle operated on roads ... but the term does not include vehicles that run only upon a track, (such as) bicycles, electric bicycles, swamp buggies or mopeds."
