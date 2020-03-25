Sometimes it pays to "make a federal case out of it."
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is no longer demanding that Charlotte County pay $5.4 million from Hurricane Charley reimbursement, and it will end its re-auditing of $14.5 million in Charley payments.
Budget Director Gordon Burger credits the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in November, and new staff appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
"I think because we filed a lawsuit, I think that's what changed their mind," Burger told the Sun, and County Attorney Janette Knowlton concurred.
County commissioners celebrated the news at their meeting Tuesday, and lambasted the higher levels of government for the enormous cost in time and money.
Commissioner Chris Constance summarized the bureaucratic battle since the 2004 disaster, and questioned the integrity of government regulation.
"How many hours of staff time ... did we waste? Waste on government red tape and all of the — I don't want to use bad words — that we had to go through just to prove our point that everything was properly documented, verified, approved and then the government can come back years later, a decade later, and say, 'You know that money we gave you, that we approved, all those expenses? Everything was correct. We want that back, and we're going to fight you for months and months and months only to find out that really we had no legal basis,'" he said.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo credited county staff for excellence in record keeping and documentation.
"I think we set the standard in terms of how we track our debris removal and impact of hurricanes and how we present it in the format that they (at FEMA) want," he said.
Late last year, Charlotte County and other counties in Florida learned that the state arm of FEMA, Florida Department of Emergency Management, was seeking to "claw back" tens of millions of dollars in long ago disbursed disaster funds.
Burger explained the alarming situation earlier, saying that the state staff changes every few years, and those new staff members would be under pressure from FEMA to bring back misspent funds.
So the state agency would routinely announce it was re-auditing disbursed funds and demand all the paperwork, which the county would send, Burger said.
The new staff would then deny the reimbursement, and this time, was demanding local governments return millions of dollars.
Appeals did not work, Burger said, because it was FEMA that was adjudicating its own appeals. So the county in November hired a law firm and filed its case in U.S. District Court in Fort Myers. A month ago, FEMA advised the county that it would no longer seek reimbursement of Charley funds.
"It's just done, finally," Burger said. "We owe them nothing."
Constance continued his declamation.
"I want to know not only what our staff time cost us, but the bureaucrats in Washington spent probably a million dollars fighting to still lose, and it wasn't even an issue," he said at the meeting, ending with, "So our system needs work."
With the coronavirus crisis, FEMA has also announced it will release Hurricane Irma (2017) funds without further auditing for any municipality that has already met 50% of audit requirements. Charlotte County will be getting a check for about $3 million, Burger said.
