PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County officials are warning residents to have emergency plans ready ahead of an anticipated hurricane next week.
The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. on Monday to consider declaring a local state of emergency, according to a Charlotte County news release.
The release stated that officials were "actively monitoring" a storm system dubbed "Tropical Depression 9" by the National Hurricane Center; the hurricane is expected to reach Southwest Florida early next week.
"Charlotte County is a low-lying county and has experienced frequent, heavy rainfall in many areas in the past week," the news release read. "The ground is saturated and many swales still have standing water (as is normal by design to allow water to percolate into the ground rather than flow into waterways)."
County officials advised that residents in low-lying areas should "prepare for potential rainfall impacts by ensuring any drainage systems are clear of debris."
"Residents and business owners should inspect their property for debris and store any objects that may become airborne," the news release read. "Locate storm shutters in case you need to cover windows and doors."
The Daily Sun previously spoke to Patrick Fuller, Charlotte County's Emergency Management Director, about how residents can be prepared for hurricanes and other large-scale disasters.
He recommended that local residents take the time to learn possible evacuation routes and prepare a week’s worth of supplies for a disaster kit — non-perishable food, water (one gallon per person per day), hand-crank or battery-powered radios, and hygienic supplies.
Fuller also stressed residents should avoid flooded areas and downed powerlines wherever they are seen.
Charlotte County Emergency Management is in daily contact with the state Division of Emergency Management and the National Hurricane Center, according to the news release. County facilities are being prepared for potential impacts and county vehicles are being fueled up to capacity ahead of the storm.
Residents are advised to monitor local news for the latest information on the potential storm. Residents can also sign up for emergency notifications from the National Weather Service or the Alert Charlotte mobile app.
