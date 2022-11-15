Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger speaks in April at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in April. The Englewood resident said Tuesday he wants the Sarasota County Attorney to report to commissioners about the Englewood Water District.
SARASOTA — One of the Englewood Water District’s most prominent customers spoke out Tuesday after six weeks of public silence.
On Tuesday, during his report at the Sarasota County Commission’s regular meeting, Commissioner Ronald Cutsinger, a longtime resident of Englewood, asked leave of his fellow commissioners to request a report from County Attorney Rick Elbrecht about the district.
While he didn’t give voice to his rumored frustration with the utility that serves Englewood with potable water and sewer service, Cutsinger said he wanted to know more.
“I’m not pointing fingers or any recriminations, but it took a long time before and after the storm,” Cutsinger said.
Noting the utility is a special district created by the Legislature, he said he wanted to know about its legal relationship and collaboration with the county.
“A sort of after-action report,” he said.
The Florida Legislature created the Englewood Water District in 1959 at the request of Englewood residents in Sarasota and Charlotte counties, to provide a clean water system. It has an elected board. In the 1990s, the district began sewer service, which has expanded to include most of the district.
Hit hard by Hurricane Ian, the district struggled for days after the storm to provide service to its customers, relying on an interconnection with the county to provide additional water.
The hurricane severely damaged the control panel at the district’s reverse osmosis water treatment plant and damaged an emergency generator at its sewage treatment plant, causing raw sewage to sit in the lines for 2.5 days until repairs were completed.
The problems forced the district to put a boil water notice in effect for some time and urged customers to conserve as much as possible.
“This is vital, there was a lot of confusion,” Commissioner Christian Ziegler added.
Without taking a vote, commissioners agreed with Cutsinger’s request by consensus.
Elbrecht did not indicate when the report would be completed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.