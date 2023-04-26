PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners agreed to continue funding two major events planned for November — the Florida International Air Show and Englewood Beach Waterfest.
The events will each receive in-kind grants of $50,000.
Commissioners unanimously agreed Tuesday to continue funding the events after reviewing economic impact studies — despite Waterfest's struggles to make a profit.
To qualify for a grant, each event had to achieve a certain number of points based on criteria.
One is profitability, and Commissioner Joseph Tiseo said Waterfest lost $40,000 in 2022. But it scored high in other categories, including the number of room nights booked; economic impact on the county; business plan along with the staging of the event.
Waterfest President Steve Gardiner admitted his event has had challenges over the last three years.
"First it was red tide, then COVID, and then Hurricane Ian in 2022," he said, then added with a laugh: "This is my fifth year as president, and I think I'm going to retire this year."
Tiseo had thoughts.
"The idea is to make it self-supporting after two years," Tiseo told Gardiner.
Gardiner said he offered free tickets last year to residents in Charlotte, Lee and DeSoto counties to boost attendance.
"We were hoping you would understand that," he said.
"I actually applaud that," Tiseo said, saying he understood the situation.
Gardiner admitted the event cost $70,000 last year and lost $40,000, but its total economic impact to the community more than balanced the scales.
"We brought in $6.5 million from the $50,000 you gave us," Gardiner said, referring to spending by Waterfest visitors and participants who stayed in local hotels, ate at local restaurants and shopped in Charlotte County.
In a February letter to the county, Gardiner outlined hardships on the heels of Hurricane Ian, which he blamed for attendance dropping 25% from 2021. Food and beverage sales were also down about 30%, he wrote, and inclement weather was a problem on the second day of the event.
The U.S. Coast Guard advised Waterfest officials to close the event "because of dangerous sea conditions," he wrote.
There were fewer powerboat racers as well — 40 compared to 70 the prior year, he said.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said the Air Show and Waterfest "are amazing" for Charlotte County.
"They're incredible for tourism, they're good for the folks who live here," he said. "They all give back to the community and easily they generate a lot more than we give them."
The 2023 air show runs Nov. 4-5 and feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
Waterfest is Nov. 16-19 in Englewood for a block party and boat parade on Dearborn Street - and in the waters offshore for powerboat racing events.
For more information, visit www.floridaairshow.com/ and www.englewoodbeachwaterfest.com/events/raceday/.
