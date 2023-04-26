PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners agreed to continue funding two major events planned for November — the Florida International Air Show and Englewood Beach Waterfest.

The events will each receive in-kind grants of $50,000. 


Waterfest

Last year's Waterfest at Englewood Beach had about 30 fewer powerboats participate than the year before.  
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform their show at the 2019 Florida International Air Show at the Punta Gorda Airport in Charlotte County on Sunday.
   
