As Charlotte County commissioners announced a state of emergency, the local health chief said doctors can now make their own decisions about who to test for the coronavirus.
The board gathered for an early morning decision Tuesday on a “state of emergency,” which they said is only intended to allow their staff to more easily buy needed supplies and apply for state and federal aid. The state of emergency must be renewed every seven days.
County administration on Monday closed all libraries and recreations centers through April 12 in an effort to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.
One local business owner at the meeting spoke against extreme isolation measures, saying young people will be hurt as their jobs dry up.
“Most of you up there are able to isolate yourselves and don’t have financial problems,” said Andrew Kontos, part owner of All Star Sports Grill in Port Charlotte. “I’m here to represent my employees that are all younger ... I challenge you to put up equal amount of young people up there (on the commission dais) when you make your vote to see how it’s going to affect us down on the ground.”
Commissioners explained their move is not aimed at shutting down businesses, although before the meeting ended, the governor had ordered bars to close for 30 days and for restaurants to operate at 50% capacity.
“We’re not shutting down Charlotte County,” Commissioner Chris Constance said. “We’re asking people to be responsible.”
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch criticized news reporting on the virus.
“The media should be reporting facts, not opinion,” he said.
He then asked Health Director Joe Pepe to confirm the numbers of people tested for the virus. Deutsch, however, confused the state statistics with Charlotte County for numbers of people tested. Shortly after the meeting, Leroy’s Southern Kitchen and Bar in Punta Gorda posted incorrect figures on its Facebook page.
Deutsch accepted the correction later and told the Sun he had asked for the numbers from Pepe, and then announced it was for the county. Pepe did not correct him, saying later he was being polite.
“I thought they were high for Charlotte County,” Deutsch told the Sun after the meeting.
Asked how many are tested in the county, Pepe told the Sun that the state is not giving out that number by county, because people may be tested in one county, but live in another county or state. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the state health website reported 2,004 people tested for coronavirus in Florida, 192 positive, six deaths.
One person has tested positive in Charlotte County and is about to be cleared, Pepe said. About 872 test results statewide were pending.
Until late last week, Pepe told the Sun, doctors and hospitals were required to get permission from the county health department to have a patient tested. All tests were done by one of three state labs. With a national shortage of tests at first, the state followed extremely restrictive guidelines for who to test.
In a few urgent cases early on, Pepe said, the health department brought the test to the local hospital, which did their own testing. Last week, however, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed the first two private labs to start testing.
In a meeting last week with state health officials, local doctors learned they can now order their own tests and use their own judgment, Pepe confirmed.
“We are seeing an increase in private testing,” Pepe told the board, adding that the state is working on setting up mobile test sites. The new private labs can process up to 20,000 tests in a day, he said. And the federal government announced last week it is mailing out millions more tests.
Regardless of who does the testing, Pepe said, the state will get the results and keep tally of how many people are tested and their status.
Deutsch said no county is better prepared.
“We’re prepared to deal with people that are homeless, with people who have no food,” he told the Sun. “This county is together. It’s amazing.”
