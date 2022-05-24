PORT CHARLOTTE — Commissioners want more details before deciding whether to raise Charlotte County impact fees.
A full increase to each of the six fee categories could almost double the impact fee costs for a single-family home. Impact fees raise millions of dollars for capital projects including roads, libraries, parks and fire stations.
At Tuesday's meeting, commissioners told county staff they wanted a better breakdown of project revenue sources — ad valorem tax, capital projects fund, 1% sales tax and impact fees — and how the impact fee revenues would be applied.
"You can see that both the impact fees and sales tax are lumped together," said Commissioner Ken Doherty, referring to the current report presented by county staff.
He added that there is room for flexibility in the capital projects fund and some in the 1% sales tax revenue.
"The impact fees have to be related to capacity increases (such as population growth) and not just for any capital projects," he said.
With a better breakdown, Doherty said they will be able to see the "whole scheme of things and how many of those dollars are really impact fee dollars that we need."
Commissioners could have established potential fee increases Tuesday, but opted to delay.
County staff will present additional information at the June 14 commission meeting. A public hearing will follow at the June 28 commission meeting.
Commissioners have been considering raising impact fees for months due to the county's population increase, escalating construction costs, and infrastructure needs resulting from growth.
The fees are broken into: transportation, libraries, parks, fire stations, public buildings and law enforcement.
Currently, collection rates for the majority of the categories list at 0%, except transportation at 90%.
Commissioners approved the 90% rate in December, increasing the cost for single-family homes to $5,660, up 28% from $4,409.
If all six categories were raised to 100%, that could almost double the current $5,660 fees, bringing it to just under $10,000, according to county documents.
Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb has projected that — if commissioners did not raise each category to 100% — the county would have an estimated annual shortfall of $11.4 million in funds for those improvement projects.
State law restricts local governments from making large impact fee increases unless “extraordinary circumstances” can be declared. The county sidestepped that law in December by declaring circumstances in the form of a development explosion.
For the new increase, commissioners approved a motion Tuesday declaring that extraordinary circumstances do exist.
Commission Chair Bill Truex, who also owns a local construction company, supported the motion, but wasn't ready to commit to specific increases.
"Until I get more information I can’t support the result of the motion, so I think that it’s really important that we have the information more clarified," he said. "Let’s identify, as best we can, the most accurate dollar amounts that can be funded by impact fees so it’s reflective of our decision."
The next impact fee workshop is planned for June 14 at the County Administration building, 18500 Murdock Circle, Suite 536, Port Charlotte. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.