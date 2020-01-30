Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court Roger Eaton announced this week that hundreds of thousands of official county documents dating back nearly a century are now available online.
“Previously, the only way to view documents prior to 1977 was to physically come into the Clerk’s Office and search through microfilm tapes,” states a press release. “Now, Official Record and Deed books dating from 1921 to present are digitized and easily viewable online.”
As part of the years-long effort, clerk’s office staff reviewed every page of recorded documents dating back to Charlotte County’s inception in 1921, and then “digitized and indexed every page for efficient viewing.”
In all, staff digitized 342,560 new documents, bringing the total of digitized pages of official records to 519,329.
To make viewing these documents easier, staff also launched a new website and search engine for all official records.
“The site was specifically designed to be fast and easy to use on both desktop computers and all mobile phone platforms,” a release stated. “This user-friendly technology saves both time and money for the public as well as the Clerk’s Office.”
Next, Eaton and his team will digitize and index records pertaining to marriage licenses, mortgages and satisfaction of mortgages.
For more information, visit the new website at recording.charlotteclerk.com.
