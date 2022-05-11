PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County has earned 21 National Association of Counties Achievement Awards, including its first Best in Category award.
NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program recognizes county government innovations.
The Community Services Department’s Sam and Charlotte’s Super Safari event, held April 30, won the Best in Category award. The free event was created for families with persons with disabilities.
“Congratulations to our staff who earned this distinction with their talent, professionalism and dedication to delivering exception service to the people of Charlotte County,” County Administrator Hector Flores said in a press release.
Nationally, awards are given in 18 categories including county services, involving categories such as children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health and civic engagement.
“Recognition like this reinforces to the public that we are committed to using best practices to develop innovative programs and services every day,” Flores said.
County departments and programs to earn awards include:
Public Information Office — 2022 One Charlotte, One Water calendar, Civic Word Search, Meeting in a Box
Community Services/IFAS — Adaptive Swim Lessons; All About Me Summer Camp; Easter Hippity, Hoppity, Hopalong and Easter Egg-scursion Scavenger Hunt; H2O Boot Camp; Leadership Workshop; People Counter; Recreation Division Mentorship Program; Sam and Charlotte’s Super Safari; Top Guard; Training Catalog and Staff Development; Virtual Ag Tour; Farm to Fork Exhibition – A Day in Centennial History
Human Services — Charlotte HOME, Family Services Center, Fastrack Program
Information Technology — IT Managed Self-Service Business Intelligence
Community Development — Creating a Unified Vision, Plans Review Simultaneously
“All across the country, counties are working tirelessly to support residents and drive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," NACo President Larry Johnson said in a press release. "This year's Achievement Award-winning programs showcase how counties work every day to build healthy, safe and thriving communities.”
