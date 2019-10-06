PORT CHARLOTTE — A financial analyst for Charlotte County was enjoying a day on the water with his family when his quick actions saved a man trying to swim against the tide to reach his boat off Stump Pass in July.
Hal Daniels was just one of several county employees honored for going above and beyond the call of duty at the last Charlotte County Commission meeting on Sept. 23.
Daniels was boating with his family when he noticed the older man in the water, trying to reach his boat anchored about 30 yards away.
"Due to a fast moving current, Hal noticed the man was in distress and immediately took action," said Chief Bill Van Helden, presenting a certificate of commendation.
Daniels asked a boater nearby for a flotation device, which he tossed to the man in the water. The cushion gave some relief, but the man quickly became stressed again, clearly in need of greater help.
"Hal swam into the current, grabbed the cushion the man was now clinging to, and attempted to swim toward his boat," Van Helden said. "The man insisted he wanted to get to his boat, but Hal knew they would not make it (and) decided to grab the man's shirt and drag him to the sandbar."
After swimming about five feet, the two were out of the strong current, and Daniels was able to pull the older man into the safety of the sandbar's shallow water.
"The man was exhausted and a bit pale, but thanks to Hal's efforts, he was still alive," Van Helden said. "Hal went above and beyond, and it was off-duty, and if you know Hal Daniels, that's just an example of his heart and his dedication."
Three members of the Public Works Department were also honored for their quick response in an emergency situation they encountered while out on a job.
Andrew Choken, Mary Hill and Eric Jenkins were replacing a pipe on Burwood Avenue in Port Charlotte when they heard a woman start to scream.
"The trio immediately ran to assist the woman whose husband had collapsed and was lying unresponsive near the front door," Van Helden said. "They dialed 911, started CPR, and moved their equipment out of the road so another apparatus was able to easily access the residence. They gave of themselves, took the training they've been taught with, and made a difference in someone's life."
Van Helden also honored some of his own employees, who placed sixth in a statewide life support competition, competing for the first time in July.
When Lt. Jon Jensen brought up the idea of competing in the Bill Shearer ALS/BLS (Advanced Life Support/Basic Life Support) Competition, fire medics Ashley Albritton, Julie Goodwin and Mark Hensen stepped forward, according to CCFEMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn.
"For our team to place sixth is a big deal because we are a first-year team," said Lt. Jon Jensen. "Many of the teams who consistently do well have been competing together for years, and our team came together in a month. We are extremely proud of them."
Jensen was an alternate team member and helped guide them through their first competition. The teams all get a scenario that's something they might find on an actual call. They assess patients and do everything they would normally do on the job, according to Dunn.
The competition is held every year during the CLINCON conference, which provides training to EMS professionals by integrating pre-hospital care research with cutting edge clinical practice.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.