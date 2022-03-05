MURDOCK — Charlotte County has a new process to handle petitions to make any county-owned park dog-friendly.
Only about six of the county’s 64 parks are dog-friendly, staff told the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee on Wednesday.
There’s historically been only a handful of requests, Parks and Natural Resources Manager Tina Powell told the committee. There has not been any recent surge in demand, Powell told The Daily Sun.
About 30 people from South Gulf Cove crowded the meeting because the topic was on the agenda. Residents spoke to complain about their Home Owners’ Association planning a dog park on county-owned land in the rapidly filling west county community.
Director Tommy Scott advised the residents that the county has no plans to turn that site into a dog park, despite it being zoned for recreation. It is not a county park, he said and the dog park criteria are an unrelated matter. He advised the residents to work with their HOA on the issue.
Commissioners in 2000 assigned the job of determining which county-owned parks should be dog friendly to the county Community Services Department, Scott told the advisory committee, after the Gulf Cove residents had left. At this point, he said, the department was requesting the committee to approve a protocol devised by staff. The committee voted unanimously in favor of the protocol.
People interested in petitioning for a particular park must submit an application and also a petition signed by at least 25 residents in the service area of the park.
A big part of the new protocol is criteria for deciding which parks are best suited for leashed dogs. Unleashed dogs will not be an option.
Staff will evaluate these aspects of each park:
• How far is it or how well buffered from residential areas?
• How long are the walking paths? The longer the better.
• Is there a drinking fountain that could be used to fill dog bowls?
• Is there sufficient parking?
• Is there shade?
• Are there environmentally sensitive areas within the park or nearby that could be damaged?
The needs of adjacent land use go either way when considering a dog park, the department’s scoring sheet states. Some businesses or institutions would be compatible with a dog park and some would not.
Staff will assign points to each application before deciding.
Enforcing park rules that bar dogs or require leashes is not easy, committee members noted. To a certain extent, the county relies on the honor system, Scott said, although the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office could be called upon to enforce the rules.
