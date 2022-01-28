PORT CHARLOTTE - A steady stream of fairgoers gathered at El Jobean Road for the first day of the Charlotte County Fair.
Dark clouds did little to deter attendance at the fair, with both vendors and customers saying that they were looking forward to the night's events.
"The weather is beautiful," said Byron Holden, proprietor for Bayou Billy's Homebrew out of northern Mississippi, on the eve of his first Charlotte County Fair.
"I think we'll be OK," said Andy Johnson, who has been selling wine slushies at the fair for around six years.
Bob Jarvis Jr., of Port Charlotte, compared the weather favorably to his home state of Connecticut.
"They're getting 14 inches of snow, and we might get a little rain," said Jarvis, between bites of his spiced corn.
Thomas Boyle, a Baptist evangelist with a booth inside the Expo Hall, said that he was confidant people would be coming by. At the same time, he was hopeful not to be overwhelmed on his first night.
"I'm all excited," Boyle said.
Vendor Quennell Newsome said that he felt "pretty good" about the state of the fair on Friday, noting that people would be happy to come out to one of the few big events around this week. He even brought his aunt Barbara Collins along this year to share a booth space with her jewelry business.
Fair Director Kam Mahshie said that the fair got off to a strong start on Friday and hopes the momentum keeps going.
"It's a beautiful night," Mahshie said. "Come on out."
